April 4, 2018 / 8:52 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

China envoy says takes 'two to tango' in resolving trade dispute with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday it was China’s preference to resolve the trade dispute with Washington through negotiations but “it takes two to tango.”

Speaking to reporters after an hour-long meetings at the State Department with Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan, he said: “Negotiation would still be our preference, but it takes two to tango. We will see what the U.S. will do.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)

