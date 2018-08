BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin will pay the extra import duties on its 70,000-tonne cargo of soybeans from the United States, state-run Beijing News said in a report on Monday, citing Sinograin

* The newspaper said total duties will be around $6 million (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Muyu Xu Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)