WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - European Union leaders did not take issues with Chinese trade policy as seriously as they should have in the past, but the United States and the EU are now “working hand in hand” at the World Trade Organization on China’s non-market economic policies, top U.S. trade official Clete Willems said on Monday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)