BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China and the United States had a constructive and candid exchange over trade issues, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Chinese officials led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen held talks with their U.S. counterparts on Wednesday and Thursday in the United States.

Both sides will keep in touch on the next steps, the commerce ministry said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo Editing by Paul Tait)