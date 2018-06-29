U.S. Commerce Dept says export controls to align with security review legislation

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it has begun a review of export controls that will be aligned with new legislation to strengthen national security reviews of foreign acquisitions of American firms rather than China-specific curbs.

In a statement to Reuters, the department said the review would establish changes to the controls “based on risks associated with particular technologies, destinations and end-uses among other relevant factors.”

The shift of focus for export controls from China-specific curbs to a broader set of tightened controls based on language in the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act follows President Donald Trump’s decision on Wednesday to do the same for investment restrictions. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Tom Brown)