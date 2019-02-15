Trump says may extend March 1 deadline for China trade deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he may extend a March 1 deadline for reaching a trade deal with China while keeping current tariffs in place, adding that the negotiations are “very complicated.”

“There is a possibility that I will extend the date,” Trump told a news conference in the White House Rose Garden. “But if I do that, if I see that we’re close to a deal or the deal is going in the right direction, I would do that at the same tariffs that we’re charging now, I would not increase the tariffs.”

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from the current 10 percent rate if no deal is reached by March 1. (Reporting by David Lawder, Susan Heavey and Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)