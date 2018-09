BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it hopes U.S. administration gives fair treatment to Chinese firms and their operations in the United States.

China hopes the United States will not seek excuses to engage in trade protectionism, Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)