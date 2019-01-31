Foxconn to delay display panel production in China's Guangzhou -Nikkei

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group will delay most of its planned production in a $9 billion display panel project in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou for a minimum of six months, Nikkei reported s.nikkei.com/2CV05P3 on Thursday, citing internal documents obtained by the media outlet.

The development follows a Reuters report on Wednesday that said the company is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus in the United States.

The uncertainty around Foxconn’s projects in China and the United States comes amid trade tensions between the two economies on issues such as tariffs, industrial subsidies, intellectual property and cyber security.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)