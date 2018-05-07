Chinese customs says stepping up quarantine checks on u.s. Apple, log imports

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - Chinese main ports will step up quarantine checks on imports of apples and logs from the United States, and shipments found carrying disease or rot could be returned or destroyed, the Chinese customs agency said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that the main Chinese ports of entry have ramped up checks on fresh fruit imports from the United States, which could delay shipments from U.S. growers already dealing with higher tariffs as China-U.S. trade ties sour.

“Recently, pests were detected in apples and logs imported from the United States at the ports of Shanghai, Shenzhen, Qingdao, Xiamen and others,” the Chinese General Administration of Customs said in a statement posted on its website.

Once the apples and the logs are suspected of carrying pests, samples will be sent to laboratories for inspections, and while the tests are under way goods shall not be allowed to pass through customs.

Previously, customs officers in China had let shipments through while they conducted sample checks. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)