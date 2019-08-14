China soymeal futures fall 1.7% amid easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s soymeal futures fell 1.7% on Wednesday after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports

* The most actively traded soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, fell 1.68% to 2,876 yuan ($409.49) per tonne

* U.S. President Donald Trump made hopeful comments on Tuesday that China might change its stance and buy large volumes of U.S. agricultural products

* The comments came after the United States delayed a 10% tariff on certain Chinese imports until mid-December

* Beijing bought small amounts of U.S. agricultural products including soybeans in late July and early August before trade tensions escalated again with Washington as the U.S. branded China a currency manipulator and threatened to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, starting on Sept. 1

* China’s rapeseed meal futures slipped 2.24% to 2,449 yuan per tonne ($1 = 7.0233 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh)