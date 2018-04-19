China commerce ministry says ready to deal with any fallout from U.S. trade row

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China is well-prepared to deal with any negative effect from its trade spat with the United States, and hopes the U.S. will not underestimate China’s resolve to fight back, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The U.S. would be making a miscalculation if it is determined to contain China’s rise, Gao Feng, spokesman at the Ministry of Commerce, said at a regular media briefing in Beijing.

China’s tariff hike on U.S. imports will not have a big impact overall on Chinese industries, Gao added. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Vincent Lee Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)