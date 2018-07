BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China’s retaliatory tariffs on $34 billion worth of U.S. goods took effect at 12:01 p.m. in Beijing (0401 GMT) on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the customs office.

China’s tariff rate on U.S. goods, at 25 percent, matches Washington’s rate on Chinese goods that took effect on Friday, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee Editing by Clarence Fernandez)