China's Hikvision says blacklist could impact performance

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China’s Hikvision said on Wednesday a decision by the U.S. government to place it on a trade blacklist could have a short-term impact on the video surveillance company’s performance.

Hikvision was one of eight Chinese firms included on an expanded U.S. trade blacklist on Monday aimed at punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities and which has escalated tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.

The action, also directed at top Chinese AI startups SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd, bars them from buying components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)