Trump: U.S. does not want to discuss Huawei with China

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was not doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies and does not want to discuss the issue with China.

The U.S. president in the past has said he would be open to including Huawei in talks to end an escalating trade war with China. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this summer agreed the United States would ease restrictions on Huawei and China agreed to make unspecified purchases of U.S. farm products. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)