IMF would welcome U.S.-China tariff cuts, but wants 'trade peace'-spokesman

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund would welcome any deal to reduce U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, but is urging the world’s two largest economies to permanently resolve their 17-month trade war, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

“We would welcome any steps to de-escalate the trade tensions and roll back recent trade measures, particularly if they can provide a comprehensive and lasting agreement,” Rice told a regular trade briefing. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva “has been using the phrase, ‘we need to move from trade truce to trade peace.’” (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)