WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The United States has received an indication from China that Beijing wants to make a trade deal, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday, after Washington announced it will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)