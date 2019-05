BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained enthusiastic about investing China, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington’s tariffs are causing companies to move production out of China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily briefing that China will work to provide an even better environment for foreign investors. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)