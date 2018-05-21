FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury says updates Trump on Chinese investment concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has given President Donald Trump an update on Treasury’s efforts to address concerns about Chinese investments in the United States, a Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman did not provide any details on proposed investment restrictions or other actions to be taken under the administration’s Section 301 probe into China’s intellectual property practices.

“Secretary Mnuchin updated President Trump on the Treasury Department’s progress,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “The Secretary discussed options for the President’s consideration on the matter.” (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

