Oct 11 (Reuters) - Beijing has officially invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and their teams for further trade talks in China, a CNN reporter said in a tweet here on Friday.

The invite is for a meeting that would be held ahead of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, according to the tweet. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)