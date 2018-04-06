FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:00 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Kudlow says U.S.-China have not begun trade talks yet -Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. trade talks with China have not yet begun but will hopefully start in the next few months, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser said on Friday.

“They have not really begun yet. China’s response to our complaints ... has been unsatisfactory,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV. “That’s why we’re looking ... we haven’t proposed anything — we’re considering a second round of tariff actions.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

