CORRECTED-Kudlow says U.S. could lift some tariffs on China as part of trade deal-Bloomberg

(Corrects headline to say U.S. could lift tariffs)

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday the United States could lift some tariffs on China, while leaving others in place as part of an enforcement mechanism on a U.S.-China trade deal, according to a Bloomberg reporter on Twitter.

Kudlow made the comments to the reporter at the U.S. Export-Import Bank annual conference, as China and the United States negotiate a trade deal to ease eight months of tensions between the globe’s two largest economies. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)