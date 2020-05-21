Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is “intact” despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotiation of it.

Kudlow told a Washington Post live webcast interview that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “have reported to the president that the deal is intact and China has every intention of implementing it.” (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)