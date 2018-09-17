FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump economic adviser says U.S. wants serious trade talks with China

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to negotiate a trade deal with China whenever Beijing is prepared for serious talks that will reduce tariffs and eliminate non-tariff trade barriers, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

“We are ready to negotiate and talk with China any time that they are ready for serious and substantive negotiations towards free trade to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, to open markets, to allow the most competitive economy in the world, ours, to export more and more goods and services to China,” Kudlow told the Economic Club of New York.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

