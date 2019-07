WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said China was expected to move forward with agriculture purchases from the United States even as trade talks continued between the two countries.

Kudlow also said relaxed U.S. government restrictions on Chinese technology giant Huawei would help the company but would only be in place for a limited time period. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)