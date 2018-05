WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that he expects China to bring a proposal to trade talks in Washington this week, and said that would “extend the conversation and permit additional negotiations.”

“We’ll be glad to have this discussion,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network. “It’s absolutely essential to the president’s trade and economic policy.” (Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Tim Ahmann)