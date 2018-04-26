FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House adviser Kudlow says has high hopes for China trade talks -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said he expected upcoming trade talks with China to be positive, adding that he would join U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s delegation to Beijing expected in coming days.

Kudlow, in a CNBC interview, also said the Trump administration wants concessions from Europe over automobiles as it considers whether to grant the EU an exemption from announced steel and aluminum tariffs ahead of a May 1 deadline. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmannb)

