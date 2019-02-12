U.S. official Lighthizer arrives in Beijing ahead of trade talks

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrived in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of high-level trade talks scheduled this week for the world’s two largest economies to hammer out a deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.

After that date, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Lighthizer did not answer reporters’ questions on his arrival at a hotel in the Chinese capital.

He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold talks on Thursday and Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)