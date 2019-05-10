U.S.-China negotiators agree to meet again in Beijing - Global Times editor in chief

May 10 (Reuters) - Negotiators from the U.S. and China have agreed to meet again in Beijing in the future for further trade talks, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Friday.

"I learned from authoritative source (sic) that China-US trade talks didn't break down. Both sides think that the talks are constructive and will continue consultations. The two sides agree to meet again in Beijing in the future", Hu Xijin said in a tweet bit.ly/2HdjvRt.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)