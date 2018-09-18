FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

China set to convene meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to US tariffs - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to convene a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning to discuss the government’s response to the U.S. decision to impose extra tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

In the latest trade salvo from Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump spared smart watches from Apple and some other consumer products, but he warned that if China takes retaliatory action he will pursue tariffs on approximately $267 billion of goods. (Reporting by Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

