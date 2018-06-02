FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 4:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

US commerce secretary, Chinese vice premier due to meet on Sunday - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Sunday, a U.S. government official said.

The U.S. embassy earlier said that Ross arrived in Beijing early on Saturday for trade talks with Chinese officials. His visit comes after the Trump administration renewed its tariff threats against China.

Liu is China’s chief negotiator in the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. (Reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI)

