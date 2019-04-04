Basic Materials
White House not expected to announce Trump-Xi summit date -official

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The White House is not expected to announce a date on Thursday for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade, an administration official said, denying a report by the Wall Street Journal.

“The White House is not expected to announce a date for a meeting,” the official said.

Trump is scheduled to meet with China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) at the White House after another day of talks between top trade officials from both countries. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)

