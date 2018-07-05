FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Micron receives Chinese ban, sees 1 pct impact on quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday a temporary Chinese ban on a patent infringement lawsuit against the company would hurt its quarterly revenue by 1 percent.

The company also confirmed in a statement for the first time that two of its subsidiaries had been temporarily banned from selling some its products in China, following a complaint from rivals United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co.

Details of the ban were widely reported from Chinese sources on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru

