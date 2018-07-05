Micron receives Chinese ban, sees 1 pct impact on quarterly revenue

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday a temporary Chinese ban on a patent infringement lawsuit against the company would hurt its quarterly revenue by 1 percent.

The company also confirmed in a statement for the first time that two of its subsidiaries had been temporarily banned from selling some its products in China, following a complaint from rivals United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co.

Details of the ban were widely reported from Chinese sources on Tuesday and Wednesday.