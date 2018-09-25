FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Senior China diplomat says confrontation with U.S. lose-lose

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Confrontation between China and the United States means both sides lose, and talks with Washington cannot take place under threats and pressure, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi told U.S. business leaders.

Meeting representatives of the U.S.-China Business Council and National Committee on United States-China Relations in New York, Wang said certain U.S. forces have been making groundless accusations against China on trade and security, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

These accusations against China have poisoned the atmosphere of Sino-U.S. ties, Wang added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

