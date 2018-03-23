FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China says in touch with U.S. after tariff announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China is in touch with the United States and communication channels are smooth, a senior Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to target up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs.

Chen Fuli, director-general of the ministry’s department of treaty and law, told reporters that China was not afraid of a trade war and was well prepared, adding that China would defend its rights. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Tom Daly; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

