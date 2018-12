BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the Chinese and U.S. presidents instructed their economic teams to work towards removing all tariffs, following a meeting in Argentina where the two leaders agreed to a truce in their trade war.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)