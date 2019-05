WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he will likely travel to Beijing at some point soon to continue trade talks with Chinese counterparts, adding that there was “still a lot of work to do.”

Mnuchin did not give lawmakers at a congressional hearing details about the timing for future negotiations, but said recent discussions with Chinese officials in Washington were “constructive.” (Reporting by David Lawder Writing by Susan Heavey)