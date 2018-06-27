FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mnuchin says new investment controls needed to protect U.S. tech -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended the Trump administration’s decision to use legislation to strengthen investment controls, saying certain countries will receive heightened review under changes aimed at protecting U.S. technology.

He told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that the changes do not target China and he does not expect any significant economic effect from the enhanced review process. “This doesn’t create more uncertainty,” he said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

