U.S.-China trade talks are "on track" -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that trade talks with China are on track, with deputy negotiators from both countries holding a call Thursday as they actively worked toward a deal, but he said the United States is not bound to a deadline.

“We’re working as hard as we can. But the President said, we’re going to get the right deal and we’re not going to be confused about an arbitrary deadline. But the talks are progressing,” Mnuchin told reporters after a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Asked if talks were on track he said “they are”. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Lisa Lambert)