May 21, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

U.S. Commerce chief to travel to China next week -Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will travel to China next week to help finalize a trade agreement after Washington and Beijing reached an initial framework last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

“Secretary Ross has to go over and turn that into a signed piece of paper with companies,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. “This is not a government-to-government purchase order, but we have an agreement with them as to what will be executed.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

