U.S. Treasury chief to plan for trade meeting in China soon -spokesman

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will plan for another trade meeting in China at some point soon, a Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday, adding to President Donald Trump’s earlier statements that U.S. dialogue with Beijing was continuing.

Asked at a briefing whether Mnuchin was headed back to Beijing for more talks, the spokesman said: “As the secretary has indicated, the negotiations will continue. We do anticipate, as the secretary indicated yesterday, that we will plan for a meeting in China at some point soon.”

The spokesman provided no further details on the timing of a potential visit, but said that Trump was planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in late June at a Group of 20 leaders summit in Japan. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

