U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sees tariffs being imposed Dec. 15 if no China trade deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that an additional round of tariffs on Chinese imports will likely be imposed if a trade deal with China has not been reached by then, but added that he expected the agreement to go through.

“I have every expectation - if there’s not a deal, those tariffs would go in place - but I expect we’ll have a deal,” he said in an interview with CNBC, when asked about a round of tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Andrea Ricci; Editing by Kevin Liffey)