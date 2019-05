WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that trade talks with Chinese negotiators were constructive.

Mnuchin made the comments to reporters as he left the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, where negotiators from the United States and China held their latest round of talks in an attempt to end a months-long trade dispute. He said talks were done for the day. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Makini Brice)