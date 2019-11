BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it hopes the United States will work with Beijing on a basis of equality and mutual respect on the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments, a reiteration of Beijing’s existing stance regarding the trade talks, during a daily briefing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)