BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday the proposed U.S. tariffs on an extra $200 billion of Chinese goods is completely unacceptable, adding that Beijing will have to respond to the latest moves by Washington.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America’s own interests, China and the rest of the world. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)