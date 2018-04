April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday the direct impact of the proposed U.S. tariffs on China’s exports and economy will be limited but the “knock-on effects” are expected to be wider.

The global ratings agency said it expects the U.S. and China will prevent a "significant escalation" in their trade dispute going by the negative impact the restrictions will have on both economies. bit.ly/2GOXerr (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)