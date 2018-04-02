Trump trade adviser does not see U.S.-China tariff response 'spiral'

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he did not see the United States and China responding to each other’s tariff moves in a tit-for-tat escalation of trade tensions.

Asked on CNBC television what the U.S. response should be to about China’s tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. fruits, nuts, wine, frozen pork, steel pipe and aluminum scrap, Navarro said: “I don’t think this is going to be an action-response, action-response. That’s not what this should be about, that just leads to escalation spirals.”

Navarro said President Donald Trump was firmly committed to a course of action that would level the trade playing field between the two countries. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by James Dalgleish)