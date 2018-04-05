FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump trade adviser says administration will help farmers -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday defended U.S. trade action toward China, saying it ultimately would lead to free trade after imbalances are corrected and that the Trump administration would help American farmers who could take an economic hit in the process.

“We have the backs of farmers in this administration ... and we will do everything that we can to help them,” Navarro told CNBC in an interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

