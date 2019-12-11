Trump will have final say on U.S.-China trade deal -White House trade adviser

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be the one to make the final decision on tariffs and the U.S.-China trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

“Either way we’re going to be in a great place ... The president loves them (the tariffs),” Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“If we get a great deal, we’ll be in a good place as well. But it will be the president’s decision. It will come soon,” Navarro added. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Andrea Shalal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)