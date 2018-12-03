U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer to lead talks with China-Navarro

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead negotiations with China over tariffs, market access and structural changes to intellectual property practices over the next 90 days, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

Speaking on National Public Radio, Navarro said: “Robert Lighthizer, the ambassador, USTR, is in charge of these negotiations. He’s the toughest negotiator we’ve ever at the USTR and he’s going to go chapter and verse and get tariffs down, non-tariff barriers down and end all these structural practices that prevent market access.” (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)